Left Menu

JSW Steel Q4 production up 6 pc at 4.2 million tonnes

JSW Steel on Thursday reported crude steel production of 4.19 million tonnes in the fourth quarter (Jaunuary to March), marking a growth of 6 per cent year-on-year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:27 IST
JSW Steel Q4 production up 6 pc at 4.2 million tonnes
The company has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year.. Image Credit: ANI

JSW Steel on Thursday reported crude steel production of 4.19 million tonnes in the fourth quarter (Jaunuary to March), marking a growth of 6 per cent year-on-year. In the same period last fiscal, it had reported production of 3.97 million tonnes. In Q3 FY21, the crude steel production totalled 4.08 million tonnes.

The company said its average capacity utilisation improved from 91 per cent in Q3 FY21 to 93 per cent for Q4 FY21. The production of flat rolled products moved up 4 per cent to 2.99 million tonnes in Q4 FY21 from 2.87 million tonnes in Q4 FY20.

On the other hand, production of long rolled products jumped 11 per cent to 1.05 million tonnes from 0.95 million tonnes in the same period last year. The company said even though average capacity utilisation improved from 66 per cent in Q1 to 93 per cent in Q4, the crude steel production for FY21 was lower by 6 per cent mainly due to disruption in production caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year. It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War' to release on Amazon in July

American actor Chris Pratts upcoming sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War is set to debut on Amazon Prime this summer. As per Variety, the time-travel movie, helmed by Chris McKay, will release on the streaming platform on July 2, this year.The...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.227 p.m.Lockdown fear Migrants leaving Gujarat amid COVID-19 surge.122 p.m.60-hour weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities CM Shiv...

Indian Army chief Naravane pays tribute to fallen soldiers of Bangladesh Liberation War

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Liberation War of 1971. General MM Naravane COAS paid tributes to the valiant soldiers, who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971...

Luxury Recrafted. The New BMW 6 Series Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Best-in-class luxurious ambience and unrivalled rear seat experience. Supreme ride comfort thanks to standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension. Quickest car in its segment with exceptional sporti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021