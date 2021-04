Auto retailer Lookers sees 2021 profit ahead of estimates

Auto retailer Lookers Plc said on Thursday it expects 2021 underlying profit before tax to be materially ahead of analyst consensus, driven by better-than-expected first-quarter performance where it utilised digital channels to expand sales. Analyst consensus for underlying profit before tax for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 is for 22.6 million pounds ($31.11 million), the company said.

Last month, Lookers said it expects to report 2020 profit of about 10 million pounds amid a delay in publication of the annual results. ($1 = 0.7265 pounds)

