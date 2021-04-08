More EU countries to be added to Ireland's hotel quarantine list - minister

Travellers to Ireland from more European Union countries will be subjected to mandatory hotel quarantine in the coming days in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

The government last week added 26 countries to the list of arrivals who must spend up to 14 days in a hotel room but stopped short of a recommendation by health officials to include the United States, Germany, Italy and France, countries where large numbers of Irish nationals live.

"What this is about is ensuring that when we - because I think it's when, not if we extend the list of countries and that is going to include more EU countries - that we are ready for that and can deal with the capacity issues that are undoubtedly going to flow from it," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)