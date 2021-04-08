Hong Kong shares end higher as metal firms gain on stronger demand

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday after metal firms were lifted by expectations of strong demand for raw materials, as the country ramps up vaccination efforts.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 1.16% at 29,008.07 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index gained 0.35% at 11,109.48. ** Leading the gains, metal producers such as Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd and China Nonferrous Mining Co Ltd rose 5.4% and 5.2%, respectively.

** As the economy recovers, sales of automobiles in China in March was expected to increase 66.8% from a year ago, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacture, boosting demand for metals. ** The Hang Seng tech index gained 0.07%, while heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd fell 1.5% after news that Prosus NV has sold 2% of shares in the company.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.08%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.17%. ** China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, with 11 of the new cases were local infections reported in the southwestern Yunnan province. ** The country had administered a total of 149.07 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of Wednesday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.51%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.07%. ** At 0701 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5484 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.5435.

