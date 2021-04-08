Left Menu

WHO rejects SII's proposal seeking extension of Covishield's shelf life from 6 to 9 months

Developed by Oxford University and Swedish-British pharma major AstraZeneca, Covishield is being manufactured by SII.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:43 IST
WHO rejects SII's proposal seeking extension of Covishield's shelf life from 6 to 9 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The WHO has rejected Serum Institute of India's proposal seeking extension of the shelf life of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, from six to nine months, citing insufficient data, sources said.

The WHO has also sought a meeting with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to discuss the matter, they said.

The move comes even as India's drug regulator has extended Covishield's shelf life from six to nine months from its manufacturing date.

In a recent communique to Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the WHO has also asked the firm to formulate the doses with enough titer. Shelf life is the length of time for which an item remains fit for use.

The DCGI in a letter to SII in February said it has no objection in respect of 'extension of shelf life of Covishield vaccine' in multi-dose glass vial (10 dose-5ml) from six months to nine months.

''You are permitted to apply the shelf life of nine months to unlabelled vials available on hand, subject to the condition that the details of such stock, batch-wise, shall be submitted to this office and Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli,'' DCGI Dr V G Somani had said in the letter.

The DCGI's decision will help health authorities in reducing vaccine wastage. According to an update by the UK drug regulator dated February 22, the shelf-life of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is six months.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the vaccine as the European Union's health agency concluded a ''possible link'' between the vaccine and rare blood clots but stressed that the benefits of the vaccine to protect against COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risks.

The UK's medicines regulator on Wednesday said that under-30s in the country will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to ''evolving evidence'' linking it to rare blood clots. Developed by Oxford University and Swedish-British pharma major AstraZeneca, Covishield is being manufactured by SII.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong approaches EC against Vijayan over alleged poll-code violation

The Congress approached the Election Commission on Thursday, seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct on the polling day.Kannur Congress president Satheesan Pacheni com...

Turkey's daily new COVID-19 cases near 56,000, at record high

Turkey recorded 55,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest daily level in the country since the start of the pandemic.Last week President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of ...

WRAPUP 4-Armed clashes break out in Myanmar between troops and anti-junta protesters, US expands sanctions

At least 11 demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces in a town in northwest Myanmar after truckloads of troops arrived to quell a protest against the ruling military junta, domestic media reported on Thursday.Protesters arm...

Soccer-Klopp to get small-scale reminder of Real training pitch

Given the way Liverpool performed at Real Madrids Alfredo di Stefano stadium on Tuesday, their coach Juergen Klopp could be forgiven for never wanting to see the place again. But the German is to get a constant reminder of the game after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021