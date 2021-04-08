Left Menu

Infobip partners Airtel, Vodafone Idea to provide mobile identity services

Communications services firm Infobip on Thursday said it is partnering with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide mobile identity services to enterprises and technology companies.The service will use mobile operators subscriber data to verify and authenticate mobile users through their mobile numbers to speed up the introduction of new services like authentication by apps, banks, e-commerce etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:46 IST
Communications services firm Infobip on Thursday said it is partnering with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide mobile identity services to enterprises and technology companies.

The service will use mobile operators' subscriber data to verify and authenticate mobile users through their mobile numbers to speed up the introduction of new services like authentication by apps, banks, e-commerce etc. ''Mobile identity is one of our crucial projects. Partnering with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea gives us coverage of over half of the country's mobile user base, which is essential for a further push in expanding emerging authentication solutions as digital transformation accelerates, worldwide and in India,'' Infobip founder and CEO Silvio Kutic said in a statement.

The partnership between Infobip and the two telecom firms will initially offer the silent mobile verification (SMV) service, which allows quick mobile number verification when installing an app or logging in to an account.

SMV is implemented as a background process imperceptible to the user, with no need for the user to wait for a one-time password via SMS or a verification call, cutting down on the time needed and improving user experience, the statement said.

