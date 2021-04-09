IESA appoints Rajeev Khushu of Texas Instruments as the Chairman for 2021-22

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier body representing the Indian Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) industry, appointed Rajeev Khushu, Director Corporate Affairs and Government Relations atTexas InstrumentsIndia (TI), as the Chairman for the year 2021-22.

Khushu has over two decades of industry experience, having worked with companies like Siemens, Infineon, and Atmel, before joining TI in 2006, an IESA statement said on Friday.

He also has a long association with IESA and has been a part of several of its initiatives including Electropreneur parks, Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab, and Intelligent Electronics Readiness Indicator.

Khushusaid,''IESA has played a critical role in framing the ESDM policies over the last 15 years. As a result, India today is the second largest manufacturer of smartphones.'' With favourable policies in the pipeline, the next five years will present several opportunities for the country to emerge as a leading producer of hardware, ranging from 5G infrastructure equipment, industrial and defence electronics to EV and medical devices, he said.

The statement said the Government of India has been proactively working with IESA in several new areas, including efforts to increase global and regional manufacturing presence in India.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

