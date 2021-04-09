Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Friday rose by Rs 25 to Rs 3,888 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for April contracts increased by Rs 25, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 3,888 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 19,425 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.

Guar seed for May delivery traded at Rs 3,970, up Rs 22, or 0.56 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 41,610 lots.

