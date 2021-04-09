Left Menu

Asian Paints forays into the world of furnishing

If there was one thing that 2020 compelled us all to do, it was to spend a lot more time at home. And that meant, people more often than before dreamt of upgrading the decor of the place they were suddenly inhabiting a lot more than usual.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:15 IST
Asian Paints forays into the world of furnishing
Amit Syngle MD and CEO Asian Paints with Sabyasachi for Nilaya Furnishing Range. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): If there was one thing that 2020 compelled us all to do, it was to spend a lot more time at home. And that meant, people more often than before dreamt of upgrading the decor of the place they were suddenly inhabiting a lot more than usual. Home Furnishing has always played a pivotal role in turning around the decor of one's home rather quickly, and realizing a rising demand in the segment, Asian Paints rekindled its collaboration with one of India's most celebrated designer, Sabyasachi, to launch a first of its kind range of designer home furnishings, under the brand Nilaya.

Sabyasachi's myriad inspirations for his first-ever home furnishing collection stem from a variety of experiences - the skilfully painted fabrics born along the Coromandel coast; embroideries from an ancient world; well-remembered motifs and patterns that continue to enchant; old-world Calcutta with its fading luxury and the traditions of miniaturists from the colonial-era Murshidabad. The result is an uncommon and unforgettable journey of transformation, brought to life by five exquisite collections - Thar, Makhmal, Soofa, Hazaribagh and Chowk.

But Asian Paints' foray into an uncharted territory goes way beyond launching a designer collection. Asian Paints has joined hands with The Pure Concept, a leading premium furnishing brand, to foster a perfect collaboration to cement their way in the home furnishing industry. To those familiar with the home furnishing industry in India, The Pure Concept is a well-known name. Co-Founded in 2012 by Chanya Kaur and Dalbir Singh, over the years, it has been nurtured into an internationally successful brand with quality and creativity being the driving force behind producing unique furnishing fabrics for the home. As a result of the collaboration, its 2 quintessential brands, namely, Pure Fine Furnishing and The Pure Concept, have been rebranded to coexist with Royale and Nilaya respectively, two of the most loved brands from the Asian Paints' stable denoting luxury and exclusivity.

The collaboration entails Asian Paints managing the complete sales and marketing of these ranges while The Pure Concept focuses on design and production. Besides this, Asian Paints also launched a collection of its Ador range of fabrics, a collection of modern and contemporary products accessible to the budget conscious consumer.

With this new launch, Asian Paints endeavours to go beyond designer wallpapers, paints, kitchen and bath player, to be an integrated Home Decor player. "Asian Paints has been always on the walls and has been working around so that it can now be between the walls and get into the share of space within the home. To this end, we had launched our own range of furniture, furnishings and decorative lights six months back. We wanted to further help the consumer make their dream homes come alive through a range of furnishings which are suited for various design preferences and give a wide variety of options to the customer," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, commenting on the new launch and the partnership with The Pure Concept.

"The partnership with The Pure Concept gives us an opportunity to harness the design and quality standards of this great brand. As we aim to build a significant presence in this category, it's our pleasure to renew our partnership with Sabyasachi to break new ground with designs which are classical yet timeless. With this, we now have the widest variety of products in this segment with the quality and trust associated with Asian Paints," added Amit Syngle. There will be an assortment of 4 furnishing brands from Asian Paints across different price segments - Sabyasachi for Nilaya, The Pure Concept for Nilaya, PURE-Royale & Ador.

The new launch by Asian Paints will be available across all 15 cities where Beautiful Home stores are present and satellite towns along with all the nine markets where Beautiful Homes Service is available. This range will soon be available at select furnishing stores in your city. Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine.Tanks are parked in columns beside the railway, which runs parallel to the M4 highway...

EU preparing orders for 1.8 bln vaccine booster shots - Die Welt

The European Union will shortly sign contracts to purchase up to 1.8 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine to cover the blocs need for booster shots over the coming two years, German daily Die Welt reported on Friday.The newspaper said that ...

Punjab prepared for wheat procurement from Sat, govt sets up vaccination camps

To ensure seamless wheat procurement commencing from Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab government has set up COVID-19 vaccination camps in all 154 market committees across the state.The camps are for inoculating persons above ...

Ukraine: Russia seeks to discredit Kyiv with disinformation and sows panic

Russia is trying to discredit Ukraine with a disinformation campaign and to sow panic in its eastern Donbass region, Ukraines top military official was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Friday.Ruslan Khomchak, the head of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021