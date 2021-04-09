Toyota Kirloskar launches prepaid customisable service package for customers

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:26 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday launched a pre-paid, customisable service package for its customers.

Under the Smiles Plus offering, customers can avail of benefits, including flexibility of service location, protection from service price hikes apart from savings on service cost and usage of Toyota genuine parts and recommended services, TKM said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiative, TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said the all new 'Smiles Plus' service package is in-line with TKM's endeavor to meet our customers' enhanced requirements and mobility needs. ''With the introduction of this exclusive package, we intend to cater to our customers with services that match their evolving expectations,'' he added.

Soni further said with the help of unique programs like Smiles Plus, TKM intends to fortify its existing bond with customers and enhance their experience by providing world-class services that Toyota is globally reputed for. ''We will continue to bring about solutions for a fast and seamless experience for our customers and provide more avenues to our customers in line with emerging market demands,'' he added.

