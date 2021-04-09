Left Menu

NLC India enhances its mining capacity by 66 pc

NLC India, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, said on Friday it made a capacity addition of 517.5 MW during 2020-21 with its power generating capacity increasing to 6,061 MW.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:32 IST
NLC India enhances its mining capacity by 66 pc
NLC India Ltd has made a capacity addition of 517.5 MW. Image Credit: ANI

NLC India, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, said on Friday it made a capacity addition of 517.5 MW during 2020-21 with its power generating capacity increasing to 6,061 MW. NLC India also entered into coal mining business by commencing coal production at its Talabira mines in Odisha with capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum.

With this, the total mining capacity of the company has increased from 30.6 MTPA to 50.6 MTPA. The renewable power generation is up by 39 per cent from 1.481 million units in the previous year to 2,057 MU in FY 2020-21.

The company made its entry in trading of power in a big way, round-the-clock trading of surrendered power of NLCIL thermal power stations through real-time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be stubborn,get back to work, CM Yediyurappa to striking RTC workers

Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the stalemate continued with employees of the road transport corporations, who are on an indefinite strike on wage related issues, and the state government stick...

Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean's St. Vincent

An explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Friday following mandatory evacuation orders from the local government.Erouscilla Jospeh, director of the University of the West Indies Seism...

Honor Band 6 vs Huawei Band 6: What's the difference?

Last week, the Huawei Band 6 debuted in Malaysia as the companys latest fitness tracker and now it has landed in its domestic market - China - where it also has an NFC edition.In terms of design, specs and features, the Huawei Band 6 is alm...

India crucial partner both in Indo-Pacific, world at large: Netherlands PM

During a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte applauded Indias Vaccine Maitri programme and said that India is a crucial partner both in the Indo-Pacific region and in the world a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021