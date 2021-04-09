NLC India enhances its mining capacity by 66 pc

NLC India, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, said on Friday it made a capacity addition of 517.5 MW during 2020-21 with its power generating capacity increasing to 6,061 MW. NLC India also entered into coal mining business by commencing coal production at its Talabira mines in Odisha with capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum.

With this, the total mining capacity of the company has increased from 30.6 MTPA to 50.6 MTPA. The renewable power generation is up by 39 per cent from 1.481 million units in the previous year to 2,057 MU in FY 2020-21.

The company made its entry in trading of power in a big way, round-the-clock trading of surrendered power of NLCIL thermal power stations through real-time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)