SpiceXpress starts regular cargo flights from Bangkok to Delhi, Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:46 IST
SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet airline, started operating regular freighter flights on Delhi-Bangkok and Mumbai-Bangkok routes from Friday.

''The airline has deployed its Boeing 737-800F aircraft on these routes...The first flight carrying eight tonnes of cargo operated today,'' a statement said.

It said these flights will help in regular transportation of auto parts, perishables including fruits, vegetables, and seafood, electronic items, etc.

Sanjiv Gupta, the CEO of SpiceXpress, said, ''We have been operating cargo flights to Bangkok for a long time and I am delighted that we have commenced scheduled freighter operations to Thailand today.'' The freighter flight on the Mumbai-Bangkok route will operate every Wednesday, and it will return every Thursday, the statement said.

The cargo flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route will operate every Thursday and it will return every Friday, it added.

