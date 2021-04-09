Left Menu

AU SFB gets RBI nod to reappoint Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:21 IST
AU SFB gets RBI nod to reappoint Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman
The stock of AU Small Finance Bank closed 6.22 per cent down at Rs 1,174.35 apiece on the BSE. Image Credit: ANI

AU Small Finance Bank on Friday said the RBI has approved the reappointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for two years.

''We hereby inform that RBI dated April 8, 2021, has approved re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for a period of two years with effect from April 8, 2021,'' AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank in December 2020 had informed about the re-appointment of Verma.

The stock of AU Small Finance Bank closed 6.22 per cent down at Rs 1,174.35 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New 'Top Gun' film delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

ViacomCBS Incs Paramount Pictures has pushed the release of Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Friday....

EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning in ongoing assembly polls.

EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning in ongoing assembly polls....

BJP offers Rs 1 lakh prize for best video against Delhi govt’s new excise policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP governments new excise policy, on social media.The party will conduct a mass movement across the city against the...

Chad makes arrests over alleged pre-election bomb and murder plot

Chads interior ministry said it had arrested several people after uncovering a plot to assassinate prominent political figures and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters ahead of Sundays presidential election. Polit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021