AU SFB gets RBI nod to reappoint Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman

AU Small Finance Bank on Friday said the RBI has approved the reappointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for two years.

''We hereby inform that RBI dated April 8, 2021, has approved re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for a period of two years with effect from April 8, 2021,'' AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank in December 2020 had informed about the re-appointment of Verma.

The stock of AU Small Finance Bank closed 6.22 per cent down at Rs 1,174.35 apiece on the BSE.

