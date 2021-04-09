Left Menu

German firms put forward proposal to rebuild Beirut port

Beiruts port, with an area of 1.2 million square meters 12.9 million square feet, is by far the largest in Lebanon, a tiny nation of 5 million on a strategic Mediterranean crossroads between Asia and Europe.But the proposal to rebuild the port cannot proceed until a new government is formed in Lebanon and like most international donors and foreign companies, the German delegation made it clear no money would be spent in Lebanon before major reforms are undertaken to fight widespread corruption.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:53 IST
German firms put forward proposal to rebuild Beirut port
The horrific Aug. 4 explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Representatives of several private German companies on a visit to Lebanon outlined on Friday an elaborate, multi-million-dollar study to rebuild the port of Beirut and surrounding neighbourhoods destroyed by a massive explosion last year.

The horrific Aug. 4 explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. The material had been stored at a port warehouse for years. The blast — one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history — badly worsened Lebanon's economic crisis that saw hundreds of thousands plunged into sudden poverty.

Several countries are said to be interested in rebuilding the port and the surrounding areas, including Turkey and China, but Germany's consortium, led by Hamburg Port Consulting and Colliers, was the first to visit Lebanon with a plan in hand that they presented to Lebanese officials. Beirut's port, with an area of 1.2 million square meters (12.9 million square feet), is by far the largest in Lebanon, a tiny nation of 5 million on a strategic Mediterranean crossroads between Asia and Europe.

But the proposal to rebuild the port cannot proceed until a new government is formed in Lebanon and like most international donors and foreign companies, the German delegation made it clear no money would be spent in Lebanon before major reforms are undertaken to fight widespread corruption. "Money flows where trust goes," Suheil Mahayni, managing director at Hamburg Port Consulting, told reporters at the end of the visit. A new government would need to ensure "full transparency so that the money invested is spent to the benefit of the Lebanese people." Alia Fares of the Lebanese German Council for Archaeology and Culture said the study includes spending $300 million on restoring historic neighbourhoods surrounding the port. After Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war ended, a private company was in charge of rebuilding Beirut's downtown, leading to high rises with multi-million dollars apartments and restaurants and shops out of reach of many poor Lebanese. The office of Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he met with the German delegation on Thursday and received its "preliminary study on how to reactivate the port of Beirut for trade and tourism." There were no further details.

Lebanon's government resigned just days after the port blast. In October, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was named to form a new Cabinet but has failed to do so since amid political bickering. The country meanwhile has slid deeper into crisis, with the national currency losing around 85 per cent of its value. According to the study, a total of USD 7.2 billion will be spent over the years to rebuild the port, nearby residential areas, outdoor facilities, technical infrastructure, land reclamation and a new beach. The project will make USD 30 billion of indirect profitability and create 50,000 permanent jobs over a period of 30 years. International donors demand that Lebanon implement economic changes in order to get loans and grants pledged at the CEDRE economic conference in Paris in April 2018. They have pledged USD 11 billion for Lebanon but the money is still blocked as they seek assurances the funds will be well spent in the corruption-plagued country.

Germany's Ambassador to Lebanon Andreas Kindl said there is a clear international commitment there would be no financial support for any reconstruction before there are "substantial reforms, credible reforms, economic and political reforms.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed c...

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...

U.S. saw some signs of seriousness from Iran in Vienna talks but not enough -official

The United States has seen some signs of Iranian seriousness of purpose this week during indirect talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal that the U.S. withdrew from, but not enough and the main question mark is over Tehrans repeated demand t...

Pentagon defends its Navy ship asserting navigational rights inside India's EEZ without permission

The Pentagon has said that its Navy ship conducting navigational rights within Indias exclusive economic zone EEZ without the permission of New Delhi was consistent with international law.India has lodged a strong protest against such a mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021