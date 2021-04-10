Kerala: Robbers attack vehicle, steal Rs 40 lakh of gold from passengers
Robbers in two cars waylaid a vehicle and stole gold worth Rs 40 lakh after attacking its passengers, including the owner of a Thiruvananthapuram-based jewellery shop, at Mangalapuram on Friday, police said.They attacked three passengers and stole nearly 700 grams of gold around 8.30 pm.PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:19 IST
Robbers in two cars waylaid a vehicle and stole gold worth Rs 40 lakh after attacking its passengers, including the owner of a Thiruvananthapuram-based jewellery shop, at Mangalapuram on Friday, police said.
They attacked three passengers and stole nearly 700 grams of gold around 8.30 pm. The incident happened on a highway, they said.
''The owner of the vehicle and his driver are at the police station. A third member is missing and his phone is switched off. The gang broke the window of the vehicle and attacked the passengers. The probe is on,'' a police official told PTI.
Police said the car was coming from Neyyattikara when it was attacked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Neyyattikara
- Mangalapuram