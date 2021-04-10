Left Menu

Kerala: Robbers attack vehicle, steal Rs 40 lakh of gold from passengers

Robbers in two cars waylaid a vehicle and stole gold worth Rs 40 lakh after attacking its passengers, including the owner of a Thiruvananthapuram-based jewellery shop, at Mangalapuram on Friday, police said.They attacked three passengers and stole nearly 700 grams of gold around 8.30 pm.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:19 IST
Kerala: Robbers attack vehicle, steal Rs 40 lakh of gold from passengers

Robbers in two cars waylaid a vehicle and stole gold worth Rs 40 lakh after attacking its passengers, including the owner of a Thiruvananthapuram-based jewellery shop, at Mangalapuram on Friday, police said.

They attacked three passengers and stole nearly 700 grams of gold around 8.30 pm. The incident happened on a highway, they said.

''The owner of the vehicle and his driver are at the police station. A third member is missing and his phone is switched off. The gang broke the window of the vehicle and attacked the passengers. The probe is on,'' a police official told PTI.

Police said the car was coming from Neyyattikara when it was attacked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed c...

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...

U.S. saw some signs of seriousness from Iran in Vienna talks but not enough -official

The United States has seen some signs of Iranian seriousness of purpose this week during indirect talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal that the U.S. withdrew from, but not enough and the main question mark is over Tehrans repeated demand t...

Pentagon defends its Navy ship asserting navigational rights inside India's EEZ without permission

The Pentagon has said that its Navy ship conducting navigational rights within Indias exclusive economic zone EEZ without the permission of New Delhi was consistent with international law.India has lodged a strong protest against such a mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021