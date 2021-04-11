Bijwasan project: IRSDC invites e-request for proposal for mixed used development of land parcel

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) has invited applications for e-Request for Proposal (RFP) for leasing of land parcel for mixed-use development as a part of the Bijwasan Railway Station development project. Bijwasan project: IRSDC invites e-request for proposal for Bijwasan project

According to a statement issued by the IRSDC, the total land area available for mixed-used development is 18,000 square meters and is available for bidders on a leasehold rights basis for a period of up to 99 years. The approximate Built-Up Area (BUA) allowed for development is 50,233 square meters, it said.

The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for April 15, and the last date to submit the applications is May 10. The station development tenders have already been awarded on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model and at present, the development work is in progress.

SK Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IRSDC said, "The development of land parcel will offer provision for facilities like residential complex, hotel, retail, office spaces, commercial complex, and markets, which makes it attractive for real estate developers. It also offers huge economic benefits in terms of increased employment, reduced environmental pollution, and overall improvement in the living standard of people in the catchment area." The development work at Bijwasan Railway Station is being done based on 'Transit Oriented Development' (TOD) principles for compact, energy-efficient, and passenger-friendly amenities.

According to the statement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Delhi Development Authority was signed in December 2019 for the redevelopment of the Bijwasan Railway Station. The Bijwasan Station is also designated as 'Integrated Directional Passenger Terminal' as a part of the Master Plan for Delhi 2021, it said. Listing the salient features of the project the statement mentioned that the project is located behind the Taj Vivanta Hotel spread across 1.8 hectares of land with 5,40,712 square feet built-up area allowed to be constructed in any proportion of mixed-use.

It further stated that no environmental clearance and no change in land use was required before the start of the project. The IRSDC in its statement said that it will approve its master plan in consultation with local authorities in terms of power conferred under Section 11 of Railway Act, 1989, with no technical eligibility, and only financial criteria required to be met.

It said that the highest lease premium shall be the bid parameter which shall be payable in three annual installments and alternate Investment Funds (AIF) or Foreign Investment Fund are also eligible to participate. Public Sector undertakings (PSU)/Central public-sector Enterprises (CPSEs) of Central government/State government and companies thereof having more than 50 per cent of its paid-up and subscribed shares by the government/government undertakings are exempted from any eligibility criteria, it concluded. (ANI)

