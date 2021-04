Scoreboard of the IPL match between KKR and SRH on Sunday.

Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana c Shankar b Nabi 80 Shubman Gill b Rashid 15 Rahul Tripathi c Saha b Natarajan 53 Andre Russell c Pandey b Rashid 5 Eoin Morgan c Samad b Nabi 2 Dinesh Karthik not out 22 Shakib Al Hasan c Samad b Bhuvneshwar 3 Extras (w-7) 7 Total (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 187 Fall of Wickets: 1-53, 2-146, 3-157, 4-160, 5-160, 6-187 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-45-1, Sandeep Sharma 3-0-35-0, T Natarajan 4-0-37-1, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-32-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-2, Vijay Shankar 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS

