Infosys to consider share buyback plan on April 14

IT major Infosys has said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company on April 14.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:20 IST
The company has already conducted two buyback programmes in the past. Image Credit: ANI

IT major Infosys has said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company on April 14. The company's board will be meeting on April 13 to announce audited consolidated financial results of Infosys and subsidiaries for the quarter and year ending March 31.

A final dividend for the financial year FY21 will also be considered and recommended. Infosys has already conducted two buyback programmes in the past. A Rs 13,000 crore buyback plan was carried in 2017 at a floor price of Rs 1,150 per share followed by an Rs 8,260 crore buyback programme in 2019 at a floor price of Rs 800 per share.

On Monday's trading session, Infosys hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,480 per piece on Sensex during early deals. However, tracking overall bearish market trends, Infosys shares pulled back and were down 1.2 per cent to Rs 1,423.40 per unit at 12:55 pm. (ANI)

