British Airways appoints Moran Birger as sales head for South Asia, Middle East, Africa

British Airways on Monday said it has appointed Moran Birger as its head of sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Moran, whose appointment to the new position is effective from April 1, will be based at airline's headquarters in London and will be responsible for all sales and commercial activity for the region, British Airways said in a release.

"My immediate focus is to provide safe and hassle-free air travel to all our customers travelling to meet friends and relatives or to engage in business," said Birger.

Prior to the current posting, he was serving the airline in Tokyo as head of sales for Asia Pacific and Middle East, Japan, where he was responsible for the overall marketing and commercial operations of all the markets in the region, said the release.

He has previously worked in Ghana and has also held the position of Commercial Agreements Executive for Revenue Management for British Airways looking after the carrier's relationships with a broad portfolio of key European airlines, the release said.

