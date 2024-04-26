Nomination filing begins for bypolls to 5 Odisha Lok Sabha seats, 35 Assembly segments

The process of filing nomination papers for five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Odisha Assembly segments to be held on May 20 started on Friday with the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issuing the notification in this regard.

The five Lok Sabha constituencies are Bargarh, Sundergarh (ST), Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies along with 35 assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituencies. ''As recommended by the Election Commission of India, in pursuance of sub-section (2) of Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), the Governor of the State of Odisha is, hereby, pleased to call upon...,'' the chief secretary said in a notification.

As per the notifications, May 3 is the last date for making nominations while scrutiny of nominations will be done on the next day. Candidates can withdraw their nominations on or before May 6.

The Election Commission has made different schedule for voting in the 35 Assembly constituencies that come under the five Lok Sabha constituencies. The usual voting timing is 7 am to 6 pm. However, it has been revised for some areas keeping security and other points in view, sources said.

The polling in Padampur, Bonai, Kantamal, and Boudh along with some parts of Patnagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda, Udayagiri, and Phulbani Assembly segments will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

Voting in some booths of Patnagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda, Udayagiri, and Phulbani and all booths of Daspalla Assembly segments will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, the notification said.

