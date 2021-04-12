Left Menu

Recovery sustains in telcos' operating metrics; elevated debt levels to remain big impediment: ICRA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:44 IST
Recovery sustains in telcos' operating metrics; elevated debt levels to remain big impediment: ICRA

ICRA on Monday said it expects steady recovery in telecom sector to sustain by way of ARPU expansion which is likely to boost revenues and margins for the industry.

That said, debt continues to remain the achilles heel of the industry, it cautioned. ICRA expects total industry debt to remain elevated at Rs 5 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022. The next round of tariff hikes can provide a fillip to the industry Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). The expansion in profitability is expected to result in improvement in the debt coverage metrics of the industry, but it would continue to remain weak given the high debt levels, ICRA observed.

Elevated debt levels will continue to remain the ''major impediment'' as industry added Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) levies related debt and spectrum debt after recently-concluded auctions.

According to Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, ''Consistent upgradation of subscribers from 2G to 4G and rise in usage of telephony services is expected to result in improvement in ARPU to around Rs 220 in the medium term.'' Industry revenues are expected to grow by 11-13 per cent per annum over the next two years, which given the high operating leverage is likely to result in expansion in operating margins, Majumdar added.

''The addition of AGR liabilities to debt and participation in the latest round of spectrum auctions could act as a dampener to the positive impact of improvement in cash flow generation, to the industry debt levels,'' Majumdar noted.

The recently-concluded spectrum auction results exceeded ICRA's earlier estimates and fetched around Rs 77,800 crore of which around Rs 22,000 crore was paid upfront in March 2021 itself. Reliance Jio (RJIL) was the most aggressive bidder, acquiring spectrum worth Rs 57,123 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel (BAL) at Rs 18,699 crore and Vodafone Idea (VIL) at around Rs 1,993 crore. While there was no interest in the 700 MHz band yet again which remained unsold, 2100 MHz and 2500 MHz bands witnessed muted participation. In all, telcos not only bid for renewals of the expiring spectrum but focused on consolidating their spectrum holdings, primarily in the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands. ''While the sub-GHz bands will be crucial for 5G technology deployment going forward as well as improvement of indoor coverage, the appetite for 2300 MHz band emanates from the rising mobile broadband usage. Moreover, recently RJIL entered into a spectrum trading arrangement with BAL to acquire more spectrum in the 800 MHz band,'' it said.

While the value of total spectrum sold was just 19 per cent of the total value of radiowaves on offer, this would result in addition in the total debt of the industry.

''Debt continues to remain the achilles' heel of the industry. With debt levels unyielding at around Rs 5 lakh crore expected for March 31, 2022, the debt coverage indicators continue to remain weak for the industry, despite the expected improvement in cash flow generation,'' ICRA said.

Interest coverage is expected to improve and total debt/OPBDITA is expected to decline; still notwithstanding the improvement, the indicators continue to remain weak due to the elevated debt levels.

''While there has been an improvement in the operating metrics of the industry, the next phase of growth will be driven by the non-telco businesses, which include – enterprise business, cloud services, digital services and fixed broadband services. The growth in these segments is expected to be strong, albeit at a lower base,'' Majumdar said.

In terms of core business, 5G will be the next transformation, although its adaptation would be contingent on the high spectrum prices, the nascent stage of the ecosystem, the current under-penetration of 4G services and limited paying capacity of the Indian consumer, coupled with the precarious position of the balance sheets of telcos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

Johnson Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a European Union lawmaker said. The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due t...

Analyttica Datalab Introduces LEAPS Programs on Applied Data Science and Machine Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Analyttica Datalab, founded by Rajeev Baphna, a 30-year veteran of the field, who was recently listed among the 10 most influential analytics leaders in India has initiated LEAPS Programs, a ...

Amway reiterates focus on addressing childhood malnutrition on World Health Day

Building on its global expertise in the nutrition and wellness domain, Amway India, one of the countrys leading FMCG direct selling companies, celebrated World Health Day with a national webinar on building a better tomorrow with a focus on...

Lebanese minister expands claim over disputed maritime area with Israel

Lebanons caretaker public works and transport minister said on Monday he had signed a document expanding Lebanons claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel.The amendment would add around 1,400 square kilometres to the exclusive econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021