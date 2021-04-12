Left Menu

Two dead as mini bus falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

At least 20 passengers were traveling in the bus, the official said, adding rescuers have so far recovered bodies of two persons, while six others were evacuated in an injured condition to the hospital. The rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

PTI | Doda | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:48 IST
Two dead as mini bus falls into gorge in J-K's Doda
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two passengers were killed and six others critically injured on Monday when a minibus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the district, police said. The accident took place on the Thathri-Gandoh road near village Piyakul, 42 kms from Doda district town, a police official said. At least 20 passengers were traveling in the bus, the official said, adding rescuers have so far recovered bodies of two persons, while six others were evacuated in an injured condition to the hospital. The rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

Johnson Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a European Union lawmaker said. The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due t...

Analyttica Datalab Introduces LEAPS Programs on Applied Data Science and Machine Learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Analyttica Datalab, founded by Rajeev Baphna, a 30-year veteran of the field, who was recently listed among the 10 most influential analytics leaders in India has initiated LEAPS Programs, a ...

Amway reiterates focus on addressing childhood malnutrition on World Health Day

Building on its global expertise in the nutrition and wellness domain, Amway India, one of the countrys leading FMCG direct selling companies, celebrated World Health Day with a national webinar on building a better tomorrow with a focus on...

Lebanese minister expands claim over disputed maritime area with Israel

Lebanons caretaker public works and transport minister said on Monday he had signed a document expanding Lebanons claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel.The amendment would add around 1,400 square kilometres to the exclusive econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021