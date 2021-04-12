Two dead as mini bus falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

Two passengers were killed and six others critically injured on Monday when a minibus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the district, police said. The accident took place on the Thathri-Gandoh road near village Piyakul, 42 kms from Doda district town, a police official said. At least 20 passengers were traveling in the bus, the official said, adding rescuers have so far recovered bodies of two persons, while six others were evacuated in an injured condition to the hospital. The rescue operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

