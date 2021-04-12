China's Ant Group to become financial holding company -central bank

China's Ant Group to become financial holding company -central bankReuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:48 IST
Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, China's central bank said on Monday.
Ant has formed a "comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan," at the urging of fincancial regulators, the People's Bank of China said.
