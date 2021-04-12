Left Menu

HFCs likely to witness growth of 8-10% in FY22: Report

Icra Ratings in a report said with revival in demand for housing credit in the industry in the last two quarters, most of the HFCs have already reached near pre-Covid level disbursements and are targeting to achieve further higher disbursements in Q4 FY2021. The rating agency expects HFCs to maintain healthy liquidity in the near-term given the challenging environment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:09 IST
HFCs likely to witness growth of 8-10% in FY22: Report

With demand for housing loans picking up during the last two quarters of fiscal 2020-21, housing finance companies (HFCs) are likely to witness a growth rate of 6-8 per cent during the year and 8-10 per cent in FY2021-22, says a report.

The on-book portfolio growth moderated for HFCs in the first nine months of FY2021 (compared to March 2020) to 4.3 per cent (excluding the portfolio of one large player, which had sizeable write-offs) from portfolio growth of 6 per cent (Y-o-Y) in FY2020. Icra Ratings in a report said with revival in demand for housing credit in the industry in the last two quarters, most of the HFCs have already reached near pre-Covid level disbursements and are targeting to achieve further higher disbursements in Q4 FY2021. ''This is expected to push up the growth rate for FY2021 to 6-8 per cent. Thereafter, we estimate the growth of 8-10 per cent for on-book portfolio of HFCs in FY2022,'' the agency said.

According to Icra's vice president and sector head Sachin Sachdeva, given the cash flow stress faced by the borrowers, the overdues of HFCs have increased in the first nine months of FY2021 as reflected by proforma GNPAs of around 2.7 per cent as on December 31, 2020 as compared to reported GNPA of 2.4 per cent as on March 31, 2020. The asset quality indicators could be further impacted in Q4 FY2021, he said. He sees GNPAs of HFCs for FY2021 to be higher by 50-100 basis points, compared to FY2020, and the same to remain elevated in FY2022 as well. Notwithstanding the improvement in business in the last two quarters of FY2021, relatively lower business growth than the earlier years, and asset quality pressures would moderate the profitability for the HFCs in FY2021, Sachdeva said. However, healthy provision cover maintained by most of the entities is expected to provide cushion and protect the profitability from Covid related asset quality stress in FY2022, he said.

''While HFCs are expected to regain their profitability and growth trajectory in FY2022, the rising Covid-19 infections and localised lockdowns remain a concern area. HFC's ability to maintain the growth momentum and keep slippages under control would be critical for maintaining the credit profile,'' he added. Further, the report said HFCs have been maintaining healthy on-balance sheet liquidity for the last few quarters and have gradually reduced their reliance on short-term funding sources like CP (commercial papers), which has helped improve asset liability mismatches in the near-term buckets. The rating agency expects HFCs to maintain healthy liquidity in the near-term given the challenging environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: MP health commissioner Sanjay Goyal transferred

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred state health commissioner Sanjay Goyal.Goyal is replaced by Akash Tripathi, Managing Director of MP Power Management Company Limited MPPMCL and Secretary,...

Jammu & Kashmir prime mover of tourism revival phase in India: Union tourism secretary

There are signs of recovery in the countrys domestic tourism sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Jammu and Kashmir has been one of the prime movers of this revival phase, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said on Monday.Addressing a tw...

BJP-ruled EDMC signed contract worth crores with blacklisted company, claims AAP

The AAP on Monday accused the BJP-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC of signing a contract worth crores of rupees with a company blacklisted in 2010, a claim denied by the saffron party.The BJP alleged that it was the Aam Aadmi Par...

Mamata "clean bowled" in Nandigram, her "innings over" in Bengal: Modi

Invoking Constitution and B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday pilloried Mamata Banerjee over a TMC leader likening the scheduled castes in West Bengal to beggars and claimed she could not have made the seriously objectionable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021