Akin Dada appointed as Ecobank's Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Bank

Akin has over 30 years of banking experience in client coverage, strategic transaction initiation and advisory dialogues across various client segments, including the public sector, telecoms, FMCG and oil and gas.

Akin has an MBA from the University of Warwick, UK, and a degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group (Ecobank.com), is pleased to announce the appointment of Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Bank. He joined Ecobank in 2017 as the Executive Director for Corporate Bank in Nigeria, and prior to his new appointment was Group Head, Corporate Banking for the Ecobank Group.

Prior to joining Ecobank, Akin was the Managing Director for Citigroup Cameroon. He worked for Citigroup for 26 years in Corporate & Investment Banking as Senior Transactor, Senior Relationship Banker and Business Development Manager. While at Citi, he handled a wide array of transactions in Loan Syndications, Project Finance, Corporate Finance and Advisory. Akin also worked briefly with Access Bank Nigeria Plc as Group Head, Oil & Gas.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO said: "Akin's valuable and varied experience over many years in corporate banking, as well as his broader knowledge of banking, credit and risk management, position him appropriately to lead our Corporate and Investment Bank. There are huge opportunities for the Ecobank Group with the implementation of the AfCFTA, which heralds burgeoning demand for trade finance, advisory services and cross-border payments."

Akin has an MBA from the University of Warwick, UK, and a degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

He succeeds Amin Manekia, who retired from the Group in 2020.

