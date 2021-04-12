Left Menu

EU to receive 1st shipment of J&J vaccine

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:47 IST
EU to receive 1st shipment of J&J vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines have started to be delivered to the European Union on Monday, the first of 55 million doses which are expected to be provided to the bloc before the end of June.

EU Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said the Johnson & Johnson deliveries "are indeed on track as agreed." About 105 million vaccine doses were delivered in the first quarter, a bitter disappointment since Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca fell about 90 million doses short of an initial commitment of 120 million. The other doses were delivered by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna with 65 million and 10 million doses respectively.

In the second quarter the EU is counting on 200 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, 35 million of Moderna, 70 million from AstraZeneca and 55 million from Johnson & Johnson.

The EU, with a population of 450 million, hopes to have 70 percent of its adults vaccinated by the end of summer.

Because it relies only on one shot, the Johnson & Johnson jabs are a key component of the EU's vaccine strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushil Chandra appointed as Chief Election Commissioner in ECI

The President appointed Shri Sushil Chandra the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Shri Sushil Chandra will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commis...

AAP MLA Atishi appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI

AAP MLA Atishi said she has been appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI, a global network of over 1,750 cities and towns that work for a sustainable future.She said it is in recognition of the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government f...

Tweaked COVID vaccines in testing aim to fend off variants

Dozens of Americans are rolling up their sleeves for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- this time, shots tweaked to guard against a worrisome mutated version of the virus.Make no mistake The vaccines currently being rolled out across the U...

France reports nearly 6,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients

The French health ministry reported that the number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 increased by another 78 to a new 2021 record of 5,916 as a new nationwide lockdown in place for a week has yet to show an impact.France al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021