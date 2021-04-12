People can visit DDA Vikas Sadan office only through online appointment: Official

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said that people can visit its office at Vikas Sadan at INA Colony only through prior online appointment.

This will start from April 15, an official said.

It has been decided that the general public can visit DDA Vikas Sadan only through prior online appointment from directors of all departments and deputy directors of land disposal and housing departments during public hearing hours on Monday and Thursday from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, according to a statement. The online appointment system has been developed and made operational for convenience of people. Steps for booking an appointment are available on DDA website, it said. For appointment with officers of the rank of commissioners and above, the existing practice of prior online appointment will continue to be in place, the statement said.

