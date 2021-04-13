Left Menu

UK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing

But the data also showed that the fall in the gross domestic product in January was not as severe as previously estimated, down by 2.2% compared with the initial reading of a 2.9% drop. There were signs that trade between Britain and the European Union partially recovered in February after a hit in January, the first month of the new post-Brexit trade relationship.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:54 IST
UK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's economy grew by 0.4% in February from January as companies got ready for the lifting of a third coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.6%. But the data also showed that the fall in the gross domestic product in January was not as severe as previously estimated, down by 2.2% compared with the initial reading of a 2.9% drop.

There were signs that trade between Britain and the European Union partially recovered in February after a hit in January, the first month of the new post-Brexit trade relationship. The Office for National Statistics said the value of goods exports to the EU, excluding non-monetary gold and precious metals, rose by a monthly 47% in February to 11.6 billion pounds ($15.9 billion), while goods imports excluding non-monetary gold were up 7%.

Global goods exports were still 18% lower than a year earlier. Britain's economy shrank by almost 10% last year, its biggest slump in more than three centuries and a more severe fall than in most European economies, as the country was battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

But a fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has raised the prospect of a bounce-back this year and in 2022. Non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality venues reopened on Monday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to relax most coronavirus restrictions before the end of June. ($1 = 0.7276 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe Syrian military helicopter deployed chemical weapon: OPCW

The UN-backed International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW released the findings of the second report by its Investigation and Identification Team IIT, saying that at least one cylinder of deadly chlorine gas had ...

AstraZeneca shot is good if safety issues can be overcome, U.S. official Fauci says

U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.I think that ...

COVID ‘long way from over’ as cases and deaths surge – WHO

Although January and February saw six consecutive weeks of plummeting COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization WHO chief said that had gone into reverse, with last week yielding the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week so fa...

Unrest flares again in Minnesota after fatal police shooting of Black motorist

A suburban Minneapolis police officer apparently drew her gun by mistake, instead of her Taser, when she shot a young Black man to death during a traffic stop, a police chief said on Monday, hours before a second night of unrest sparked by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021