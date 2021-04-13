Left Menu

Tennis-Mixed doubles back at French Open - organisers

The mixed doubles event will be back at the French Open after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will return with a slimmed down draw, organisers said on Tuesday. "The mixed doubles event, which was ...

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The mixed doubles event will be back at the French Open after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will return with a slimmed down draw, organisers said on Tuesday. "The mixed doubles event, which was ... cancelled last year due to the health crisis, is back this year at Roland Garros," the French tennis federation (FFT) said.

"This competition will benefit from an adapted format with a 16-pair draw." The mixed doubles usually features 32 pairs.

The French Open, which has been pushed back by a week from its scheduled start, will be held from May 30-June 13.

