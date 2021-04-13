Left Menu

ELGi partners with Italian Red Cross for maintenance of COVID-19 response vehicles

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:22 IST
ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based Elgi Equipments ltd, one of the worlds leading air compressor manufacturers, has offered timely support to the Italian Red Cross to maintain its COVID-19 response vehicles.

In line with ELGis corporate philanthropic approach, ELGi Europe responded swiftly and comprehensively with a charitable contribution of an air compressor package for one of Italys Red Cross logistic hubs serving the Turin area.

''When the front line of Italys health services reached out to us during the COVID-19 emergency, asking for urgent helpwe did not hesitate for a moment.

After the initial visit, we were able to specify, deliver and install an EN Series Air Station in a matter of days.

The offered air station comprised a receiver and fridge dryer which made it plug and play, enabling high reliability, ease of maintenance and a small footprint.

Definitely an ideal compressed air system solution for the Red Cross - Polo Logistico Centre,-ELGi Southern Europe Regional Manager, Graziano Dal Tio, said in a release Tuesday here.

''At ELGi Compressors Europe, we aspire to be Always Better in everything we doand this includes building long- lasting partnerships with our employees, customers, channel partners and the local communities where we operate.

We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Italian Red Cross in its tireless efforts with caring for the local community during these challenging times, ELGi Europe President, Chris Ringlstetter said.

The Red Cross Polo Logistica Valle di Susa site is a critical logistics hub that serves the Greater Turin area with emergency services, medicine delivery, transport and meal support, for vulnerable people.

The compressed air system provided by ELGi is used to power tools.

It is also used to support the maintenance of Red Cross vehicles as they support the Italian Health and Emergency services and make critical medical deliveries as part of the countrys COVID-19 response, the release said.

''The COVID emergency has placed pressure on all people and equipment.

We contacted ELGi and other companies asking if they could support us with a new air compressor to enhance our operational capacity at the logistics centre.

ELGi responded immediately, visited our Centre, analysed our compressed air needs and within days, provided not just an air compressor, but a complete system including a tank and dryer,'' Red Cross Bussoleno Site Manager, Michele Belmondo said in the release.

