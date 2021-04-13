Left Menu

Acko gives employees USD 2 mn ESOP liquidity benefit

Some of them had joined even before the company received its licence. This liquidity is not linked to an external strategic or funding round, it is just an extension of the companys commitment towards wealth creation. Employees growth should be directly proportional to the companys growth and should be real and not just on paper, said Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder, Acko.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:30 IST
Acko gives employees USD 2 mn ESOP liquidity benefit

Digital insurer Acko on Tuesday announced completion of employee stock option (ESOP) liquidity programme worth USD 2 million (Rs 15.07 crore), allowing the stockholders to get a return on their stake.

Acko recently concluded its first employee stock (ESOP) liquidity programme worth USD 2 million, it said in a release.

The objective of this first liquidity event is to deliver a meaningful return to the organisation's early employees, it said.

The eligible employees were given the option to liquidate their vested ESOPs.

Employees who completed three years with the company as of December 31, 2020 were eligible to liquidate anywhere between 40 per cent to a full 100 per cent of their vested ESOPs, depending on their overall stock allocation, Acko said.

Former employees who had completed three years with the company were also eligible to participate in this program.

''We have completed three years of operations with one year of pandemic uncertainty. Throughout this period, our people remained... Some of them had joined even before the company received its licence. ''This liquidity is not linked to an external strategic or funding round, it is just an extension of the company's commitment towards wealth creation. Employees’ growth should be directly proportional to the company's growth and should be real and not just on paper,'' said Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder, Acko.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Insurance startup Clearcover raises $200 mln from Eldridge, others at $1 bln valuation

Clearcover has raised 200 million in fresh capital as part of a late-stage financing round led by Eldridge, the investment firm helmed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, the digital car-insurance startup will announce on Tuesday.In a...

Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders.In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraines borders, the l...

Tennis-Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this weeks Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Mast...

'The War That Made R&AW': Book on making of modern Indian espionage

A new book traces the origins of Research Analysis Wing RAW and gives insights into the integral role played by its founder legendary spymaster RN Kao in helping India liberate Bangladesh in 1971.The War That Made RAW, published by Westlan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021