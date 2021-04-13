Left Menu

HGCO19 vaccine candidate: Gennova starts enrolment for Phase 1/2 human clinical trials

Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has initiated the enrolment of volunteers for Phase 12 clinical trials for its mRNA vaccine candidate HGCO19, said the Department of Biotechnology, which has provided seed funding for its development, on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:19 IST
HGCO19 vaccine candidate: Gennova starts enrolment for Phase 1/2 human clinical trials

Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has initiated the enrolment of volunteers for Phase 1/2 clinical trials for its mRNA vaccine candidate HGCO19, said the Department of Biotechnology, which has provided seed funding for its development, on Tuesday. The DBT said it has approved additional funding towards clinical studies of India's first of its kind' mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, HGCO19, developed by the biotechnology company.

The funding has been provided under the DBT's 'Mission COVID Suraksha -- The Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission'. It is being implemented by DBT's public sector undertaking Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

''The DBT has been hand-holding Gennova right from the start and has facilitated establishing its mRNA-based next-generation vaccine manufacturing platform by providing seed funding for the development of HGCO19. Gennova, in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, USA, has developed the COVID-19mRNA vaccine – HGCO19,” the DBT said.

The move augurs well for India as it could give the country, which has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases combined with concerns of shortage of vaccines from states, another option to battle the pandemic. The Indian drug regulator has also granted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country.

The DCGI had in January gave the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

HGCO19 has already demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models. The neutralising antibody response of the vaccine in mice and non-human primates was comparable with the sera from the convalescent patients of COVID-19.

Gennova has completed two preclinical toxicity studies as per the Drugs and Cosmetics (Ninth Amendment) Rules, 2019, to establish the safety of the vaccine candidate and has got regulatory clearance from the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) and office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Government of India, to conduct clinical trials. ''Gennova has initiated the process to enroll healthy volunteers from the Phase I/II clinical trials,'' the DBT said.

HCCOG19 is an indigenously developed vaccine on a mRNA platform. mRNA vaccines are considered safe as mRNA is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms. They are highly efficacious because of their inherent capability of being translatable into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm. Additionally, mRNA vaccines are fully synthetic and do not require a host for growth, for example, eggs or bacteria. Therefore, they can be quickly manufactured inexpensively to ensure their availability and accessibility for mass vaccination on a sustainable basis.

The establishment of such a technology platform will empower India to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the preparedness for any future pandemic or endemic stage that will follow (mutation in the virus, unvaccinated low-risk population, newborns) by utilising its rapid development path. Speed of this platform technology has been already proven during the COVID-19 outbreak as mRNA candidate was the first to enter the human trials globally.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, and Chairperson, BIRAC, said at the onset of COVID-19, DBT backed many vaccine development programmes, including the mRNA-based vaccine. ''A year back, this was a new technology and never used for vaccine manufacturing in India. However, believing in the potential of this technology, DBT provided seed funding to Gennova to develop this technology platform amenable to scale-up and production. We are very proud that India's first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is going to the clinics,'' Swarup said.

She said through the Mission COVID Suraksha programme, the DBT provided support also towards scale-up and clinical studies.

Sanjay Singh, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, said, ''We conducted all required safety assessments of the HGCO19 as per well-defined norms and regulations before the start of the human clinical trial designed to establish the safety and efficacy of the HGCO19. ''We believe the mRNA-based cutting-edge technology will play an important role in evolving effective solutions,'' he said. Two more COVID-19 vaccines by Zydus Cadila, Biological E are also in the pipeline and are in advanced clinical trials in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandatory lockdowns vital to curbing Germany's third wave- Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said her decision to ask parliament for temporary powers that enables her government to enforce nationwide coronavirus lockdowns was necessary to curb a third wave of the pandemic in Germany.For the situa...

Equity indices rebound led by auto stocks

Equity benchmark indices closed 1.3 per cent higher on Tuesday as the government fast-tracked emergency approvals for foreign-produced Covid vaccines amid alarming spike of coronavirus infections across India.The BSE SP Sensex closed 661 po...

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clear...

ICPA demand stay on Breath Analyser test amid raging COVID-19, writes to DGCA

By Ashoke Raj Pilots union of national carrier Air India AI, Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA Arun Kumar requesting to put a temporary stay on Breath Analyser BA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021