Left Menu

Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis

Argentina's economy has been ravaged by years of fierce economic crisis and high inflation that has sapped people's savings and spending power and pushed up prices. Before the pandemic, 8 million Argentines received food assistance, a figure that has now grown to 10 million, in a population of around 45 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:30 IST
Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis

In a run-down part of Manzanares, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the scars of poverty are clear. People cook with firewood. Some have no electricity, gas or running water. Children play barefoot with old toys next to rudimentary homes.

It is a stark reflection of a wider issue gripping Argentina, which a century ago was once of the richest countries in the world. By the end of last year, the poverty level was at 42%, up from 35.5% a year earlier, rising amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and three years of recession. "Here we live day to day. We do not know what will happen tomorrow, if we will make it or won't get to eat," said Aida Mariela Unayche, a 43-year-old who is unemployed and has two teenage children.

"Poverty leads you to this... We no longer have the right to anything. We've lost everything, even dignity," added Unayche, who said she completed high school but who now lives on donations and what she can scavenge. Argentina's economy has been ravaged by years of fierce economic crisis and high inflation that has sapped people's savings and spending power and pushed up prices.

Before the pandemic, 8 million Argentines received food assistance, a figure that has now grown to 10 million, in a population of around 45 million people. "The price of food is Argentina's most critical problem. What we see is people doing informal jobs, working but then also going to soup kitchens to make ends meet," Minister of Social Development Daniel Arroyo told Reuters.

The center-left Peronist government of President Alberto Fernández is keen to make inroads in reducing poverty to bolster its position ahead of October mid-term elections, with many of the party's core voters living in the less affluent areas around Buenos Aires. The Ministry of Social Development had a budget of $2.6 billion in 2020 to alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. In 2021 there could be further measures, Arroyo said, without giving details.

Argentina has relatively high levels of welfare assistance for Latin America, but a large part of the social subsidies have been financed with money printing that has fueled inflation, in turn stoking poverty. Argentina's economy is forecast to grow 6.7% this year, with inflation at 46%, a recent central bank poll showed. "The first year of the pandemic was very difficult, I was left without work," said María Núñez, a 42-year-old unemployed woman from Manzanares with 10 children.

"I always worked as a domestic worker and it was all very sudden. My husband was also without work and all my children. It was very hard for everyone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy months signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there are gl...

COVID-19: Pakistanis forced to opt for expensive jabs from private markets amid slow govt vaccination drive

The Pakistani government is facing double trouble as hospital beds are filling up amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and the vaccination program is progressing at a slow rate due to delayed deliveries and limited supplies. Pakist...

U.S. to base additional troops in Germany in reversal of Trump policy

The United States will ramp up its forces in Germany amid the latest tensions with Russia over Ukraine, abandoning former President Donald Trumps plans to withdraw around 12,000 of the 36,000 troops from the fellow NATO country. I briefed t...

Singapore's Grab strikes $40 bln deal in record SPAC merger

Southeast Asias biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab Holdings, agreed a merger on Tuesday with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp securing a valuation of nearly 40 billion and paving the way for a coveted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021