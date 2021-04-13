Left Menu

Renault joins hands with CSC Grameen eStore to strengthen presence in rural areas

13-04-2021
Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said it has tied up with CSC Grameen eStore to strengthen its presence in the rural areas.

As a part of the partnership, the company's product range will be listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in the hinterlands through aspirational village level entrepreneurs (VLEs).

CSC Grameen eStore is an e-commerce initiative by CSC (under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas.

To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, Renault will build a mechanism that would facilitate the supply of its products to VLEs, who will help list the products on select CSC Grameen eStores, the automaker said in a statement.

The VLEs will further promote, generate enquiries, and facilitate the sale to end customers in rural areas through the support of respective company authorised dealerships, it added.

''We see tremendous potential in the rural markets and are aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow our presence in rural India.

''The digital transformation has brought about a revolutionary change in dissipating physical boundaries and hindrances, helping bring different rural and semi-urban markets onto a common platform,'' Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

The company is extremely confident that this partnership will pave the way for digital and economic empowerment, he added.

''The tie-up with Renault will certainly prove a milestone for CSC in facilitating world-class products and services in rural India. Our VLEs will avail themselves of this two-way opportunity first, in learning the basics of Renault cars and then in enhancing their means and resources,'' CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi said.

Renault had initiated a special project last year - VISTAAR - to amplify and grow its presence in rural India.

In order to move closer to the customers in the remote areas and showcase its new compact sub-four meter SUV KIGER, the company recently launched a new initiative 'Rural Float', a fully functional mobile showroom, that aims to provide a complete Renault experience to the existing and potential customers in more than 360 towns across the country, especially in the rural markets across India.

The company sells models like Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster in the country.

