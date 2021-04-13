Left Menu

Cyble appoints Maxim Mitrokhin, ex-MD Kaspersky Lab, to expand footprint in Apac

Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with Darkweb& cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that cybersecurity veteran Maxim Mitrokhin, ex-MD for Kaspersky Lab APAC and former GM - APAC for Acronis Asia Pte Ltd. will be joining Cyble as the Regional Sales Director (SEA, GRC, Korea and Japan) & Channel - APAC. Maxim's addition to Cyble's leadership team is a critical step in reinforcing Cyble's sales blueprint and growth strategies in APAC.

ANI | Alpharetta (Georgia) | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:13 IST
Cyble appoints Maxim Mitrokhin, ex-MD Kaspersky Lab, to expand footprint in Apac
Maxim Mitrokhin. Image Credit: ANI

Alpharetta (Georgia) [India], April 13 (ANI/Digpu): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with Darkweb & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that cybersecurity veteran Maxim Mitrokhin, ex-MD for Kaspersky Lab APAC and former GM - APAC for Acronis Asia Pte Ltd. will be joining Cyble as the Regional Sales Director (SEA, GRC, Korea and Japan) & Channel - APAC. Maxim's addition to Cyble's leadership team is a critical step in reinforcing Cyble's sales blueprint and growth strategies in APAC. Maxim is a senior executive with over 22 years of experience, 15 years of which have been dedicated to developing cybersecurity and data protection businesses in the Asia Pacific. In addition to being Acronis' GM for Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, Maxim was also the VP Operations - APAC and MD - APAC for Kaspersky Lab responsible for boosting APAC sales.

As a senior leader in Cyble, Maxim will spearhead our sales, marketing, and channel strategy in the Asia Pacific. He will use his sales leadership not only to strengthen existing regions and identify new market opportunities but also to build long-term relationships with clients. According to Mandar Patil, VP - International Market and Customer Success at Cyble, "Maxim is a visionary sales leader, and I am excited about working with him. Being responsible for the APAC region has given Maxim a comprehensive understanding of the cybersecurity threat landscape in all major APAC markets, including Greater China, Korea, and Japan, etc. Cyble has witnessed record growth in 2020 through engagement with our partners, and we're excited to have Maxim join the team and drive our channel program into the future. Maxim will engage new partners, alliances, and sales channels to help build the momentum for Cyble in a growing market."

Commenting on his appointment, Maxim said, "I am both excited and proud to be joining the leadership team at Cyble. It has already proven itself as one of the most innovative and respected threat intelligence companies. I look forward to establishing a 'win-win-win' partner ecosystem where Cyble continues to deliver proactive and targeted threat intelligence solutions, partners can increase their profitability as well as differentiation, and customers remain secure." "With an impressive track record in sales at previously held positions, Maxim's appointment as the Regional Sales Director at Cyble is an integral part of our overall growth strategy by bolstering our customer engagement. I look forward to working closely with Maxim as he takes our values and services to the next level," says Beenu Arora, CEO, and Founder of Cyble.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Government should ban political rallies, religious gatherings to prevent spread of COVID-19: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sought ban political rallies, religious congregations, and protest movements.Considering the unanimous ...

Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds India's vaccination drive, says speed is satisfactory

Extolling the central governments efforts in vaccinating people of the country against COVID-19, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the vaccination speed in the country is satisfactory. The second wave of COVID-19 is a global phenomeno...

NHAI makes deployment of Network Survey Vehicle mandatory to improve road quality

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Tuesday said it has made deployment of Network Survey Vehicle NSV mandatory to ensure a better quality of roads.NSV uses a high-resolution camera to capture images of highways and has several...

Muslims mark Ramadan amid virus surge and renewed curbs

Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy months signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there are gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021