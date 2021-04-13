Left Menu

India learnt lessons from pandemic; not only became vaccine exporter but also its developer: VijayRaghavan

India rapidly learnt lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and not only became a vaccine exporter but also its developer, Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan said on Tuesday. In addition to scaling up our manufacturing of vaccines developed elsewhere, we also developed vaccines here.India became immediately, not just a huge vaccine exporter and manufacturer but also a vaccine developer, he said.India has some 30 vaccine candidates are different stages of development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:33 IST
India rapidly learnt lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and not only became a vaccine exporter but also its developer, Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan said on Tuesday. Speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said when the pandemic struck, personal protection equipment (PPEs), healthcare equipment and ventilators were in short supply in India because the global supply chain was being impacted due to a ''few strong nodes dominating''. ''We learnt from that lessons rapidly and immediately did two things. We scaled up the manufacturing. At the vaccine front, we did something which is pretty impressive. In addition to scaling up our manufacturing of vaccines developed elsewhere, we also developed vaccines here.

''India became immediately, not just a huge vaccine exporter and manufacturer but also a vaccine developer,'' he said.

India has some 30 vaccine candidates are different stages of development. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

The DCGI has also given approval to Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Indigenous vaccine candidates of Zydus Cadila, Biological E and Gennova are also in the pipeline and are in advanced clinical trials in India.

''Not just the big companies, our start-ups, our academia went into vaccine development and deployment and you are going to see the outcome of that very soon. ''So this reflects a very changed situation where not only could we serve the current pandemic well, but our preparedness for the next one and preparedness for global service on this one has been incredibly ramped up,'' he said.

The reach of India's interactions globally points to a truly global view of a sense of community, VijayRaghavan noted.

