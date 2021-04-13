IATO seeks govt support to tide over pandemic impact

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Indian Association of Tour Operators on Tuesday said it has urged the government to take steps to help tour operators to tide over the pandemic impact and remain in the business.

We request the government to draw a timetable for the opening of visas, including e-visas, and to announce dates for resumption of international flights, IATO - representing inbound tour operators of the country - said in a statement.

The association also seeks abolishment of tax collection at source (TCS) on the foreign tourists as they are not liable to pay income tax in India and therefore cannot claim a refund as they don't have a PAN number, it added.

''We have made multiple representations to the government, bringing to their notice that the objective of the TCS levy was to bring Indian's in the tax net and it was not meant for taxing international tourists and as a result, we are losing business to neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and other countries where no such levy is charged,'' IATO President Rajiv Mehra said.

The industry body said it has also requested the government to urgently announce Service Export Incentive Scheme (SEIS).

