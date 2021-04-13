Left Menu

IATO seeks govt support to tide over pandemic impact

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:00 IST
IATO seeks govt support to tide over pandemic impact

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Indian Association of Tour Operators on Tuesday said it has urged the government to take steps to help tour operators to tide over the pandemic impact and remain in the business.

We request the government to draw a timetable for the opening of visas, including e-visas, and to announce dates for resumption of international flights, IATO - representing inbound tour operators of the country - said in a statement.

The association also seeks abolishment of tax collection at source (TCS) on the foreign tourists as they are not liable to pay income tax in India and therefore cannot claim a refund as they don't have a PAN number, it added.

''We have made multiple representations to the government, bringing to their notice that the objective of the TCS levy was to bring Indian's in the tax net and it was not meant for taxing international tourists and as a result, we are losing business to neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and other countries where no such levy is charged,'' IATO President Rajiv Mehra said.

The industry body said it has also requested the government to urgently announce Service Export Incentive Scheme (SEIS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

President greets on eve of birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. In a message, the President has said, On the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution ...

NCDC secures Rs 600 cr loan from Deutsche Bank for on-lending to cooperatives

In a first, the National Cooperative Development Corporation NCDC has secured a Euro 68.87 million Rs 600 cr loan from Deutsche Bank for onward lending to cooperatives in the country, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. An agreement i...

Chennai-based doc named in top 100 women ophthalmologists

City-based ophthalmologist Dr Soosan Jacob, has been named in the Power List - 2021, a list of top 100 most influential women ophthalmologists in the world, according to a release here.Dr Jacob is Director and Chief, Refractive and Cornea F...

HC rejects Assam tribunal order declaring man foreigner

The Gauhati High Court has set aside an order of a tribunal of Assam declaring a man foreigner and observed that the person does not need to explain the linkage with all his relatives featured in voters lists to establish his citizenship.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021