Left Menu

Bank of Italy's Visco sees more debt relief for poor countries

Last week the Group of 20 biggest economies extended a debt-servicing freeze for developing nations but fell short of any new initiatives to actually cut their debt load in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am sure more initiatives will take place," Ignazio Visco told CNN in an interview when asked whether there was room for additional help.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:28 IST
Bank of Italy's Visco sees more debt relief for poor countries

International institutions will come up with more debt relief initiatives for poor countries, the central bank governor of Italy, which holds the annual presidency of the G20, said on Tuesday. Last week the Group of 20 biggest economies extended a debt-servicing freeze for developing nations but fell short of any new initiatives to actually cut their debt load in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am sure more initiatives will take place," Ignazio Visco told CNN in an interview when asked whether there was room for additional help. Visco added that it was important to also involve private sector creditors in future debt relief measures. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says it begins 60% uranium enrichment following nuclear site incident

Iran has begun 60 uranium enrichment, the countrys chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi told state media on Tuesday, a day after Tehran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site. Araqchi made his announcement shortly before...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer prices post biggest gain in over 8-1/2 years

U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-12 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation. The r...

J&J says delaying rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday it would delay the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and was reviewing cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot with European health authorities.U.S. federal health ...

Nearly a million going hungry in conflict-hit Mozambique, U.N. says

Almost one million people face severe hunger in northern Mozambique, where hundreds of thousands have fled Islamist militant attacks, the United Nations food agency said on Tuesday.Islamic State-linked insurgents last month attacked Palma, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021