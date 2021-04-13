Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Austria follows Italy as governments resume ultra-long issuance

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Austria follows Italy as governments resume ultra-long issuance

Austria moved on Tuesday to lock in current low borrowing costs with a 50-year bond, hot on the heels of a half-century issue from Italy, while Spain launched 15-year paper.

Both deals were placed via bank syndicates, with Austria set to raise 1.75 billion euros and Spain six billion euros, according to lead manager memos seen by Reuters. The Austrian bond and last week's Italian issue mark a resumption in ultra long-dated, 50-year issuance.

After a strong start to the year with 50-year sales from France, Spain and Belgium, a bond sell-off driven by expectations of higher growth and inflation saddled buyers of those bonds with losses and such issuance died down. "European investors are still hanging on to the lower-for-longer narrative and therefore there is no fear on their part of buying very long-dated bonds because there is no fear of a regime change in the growth and inflation dynamics," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"It is true that rates have moved higher, but in the grand scheme of things they are still fairly low." The European Central Bank has calmed markets by increasing the pace of its asset purchases.

Ultra-long dated bonds are seen among the riskiest debt governments issue, as they are more sensitive to a change in underlying interest rates. Also, the ECB, which pins down euro area borrowing costs, does not buy bonds longer than 30 years. Austria saw 13 billion euros of demand and Spain 42 billion euros as both books shrank after the governments cut the yield on offer.

That's well below the 65 billion euros in bids Madrid received for a 50-year deal in February and 18 billion euros for Austria's 100-year bond last year. Bouvet said lower demand may be down to this year's broad rise in yields which means investors such as pension funds have less need to buy long-dated bonds. Some governments are also trying to weed out bidders they believe to be submitting inflated orders

Euro area bond yields barely moved on data showing U.S. inflation rose 2.6% year-on-year in March, marginally above forecasts. But heavy supply pressured markets, with Germany's 10-year yield at a nearly a two-week high at -0.271% and Italy's 10-year yields at their highest in over a month at 0.78%.

Investors were also digesting bond supply from the Netherlands, Italy, Britain and a $24 billion sale of 30-year U.S bonds, all sold at auction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Remdesivir portal to come up soon, Nagpur collector tells HC

The Nagpur collector on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that a centralised portal for Remdesivir, a key medicine in the treatment of COVID-19, will be set up and given wide publicity.A division bench of Justices Z A Haq and A B Borka...

COVID vaccine can be taken during Ramzan, say Islamic scholars

Taking the COVID-19 vaccine does not invalidate the Ramzan fast, Muslim scholars said on Tuesday, appealing to people not to stop taking the shots during the roza period.A fatwa saying that COVID-19 vaccines can be taken in Ramzan was also ...

USAID airlifting shelter supplies for Ethiopians affected by conflict in Tigray

The U.S. Agency for International Development USAID is airlifting 1,500 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting to contribute to emergency shelter efforts for more than 82,500 people affected by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopias Tigray region....

Delhi reports record 13,468 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload crosses 43,000-mark

A new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021