Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:55 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound.

The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc gained between 0.4% and 1.3%.

The news also helped Wall Street's main indexes shrug off a solid jump in the consumer price index (CPI) in March, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation. "While the jump in CPI is pretty significant, the market may take it with a grain of salt - it could already be priced in as the market has been skittish about rates for some time," said Mike Loewengart, managing director at investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial.

"The real curveball today is the J&J vaccine halt, although this too may be shrugged off as a minor setback. While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery." White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said it was too soon to say what impact the pause could have on President Joe Biden's push to reopen the country.

At 11:56 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.21 points, or 0.36% , to 33,625.19, the S&P 500 gained 4.79 points, or 0.12 %, to 4,132.78 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 69.93 points, or 0.50 %, to 13,919.93. The NYSE FANG+TM Index jumped 1.4%, rising for the 12th straight session.

Meanwhile, cruise operators, airlines and hotel chains that are poised to benefit from an economic reopening, driven by vaccine distributions, edged lower. Investors were marking time ahead of the first-quarter earnings season that begin in earnest, with results from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo expected on Wednesday.

Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 firms to have jumped 25% from a year earlier, driven by strength in consumer discretionary and financial companies, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms Riot Blockchain jumped 7.6% and Marathon Digital Holdings added 5.7% as bitcoin prices soared 5%, a day ahead of listing of Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.7-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 99 new highs and 65 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP slams BJP-ruled MCD over Shastri Park furniture market fire

Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Tuesday said a massive fire had gutted close to 272 municipal corporation stalls here but not one representative of the BJP-ruled MCD had visited the spot yet. He said that after a c...

EC orders repolling in city booth

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repoll in a booth under the Velachery Assembly segment here, to be held on April 17.The action comes in the wake of two men found carrying EVMsVVPAT machine on a two-wheeler, with various political...

How to advance LGBT+ rights? Invest in stocks says tennis legend Navratilova

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, April 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tennis legend Martina Navratilova and the first openly gay U.S. Congressman Barney Frank have backed a new LGBT investment vehicle, as investors flock to ethically responsible...

Canada talking to J&J about vaccine setback as PM frets over variants

Canada said on Tuesday it was talking to Johnson Johnson JJ about reports its COVID-19 vaccine might cause rare blood clots, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a surge in dangerous variants could threaten progress made so far. U.S. f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021