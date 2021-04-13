Left Menu

EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay news

The U.S. company said it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of the vaccine following cases of rare blood clots in six women under 50 after they were given it. Despite the U.S. decision, Belgium said it would not stop its rollout at this stage, while the Dutch drug regulator said benefits of the J&J vaccine outweighed possible risks, and Spain said it was not aware of any delay.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:02 IST
EU seeking clarification from J&J after rollout delay news

The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. The U.S. company said it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of the vaccine following cases of rare blood clots in six women under 50 after they were given it.

Despite the U.S. decision, Belgium said it would not stop its rollout at this stage, while the Dutch drug regulator said benefits of the J&J vaccine outweighed possible risks, and Spain said it was not aware of any delay. The official said the news was unexpected because the company had confirmed at a meeting on Friday that it would aim to deliver 55 million doses to the European Union as contracted by the end of June. At that time, suspicious blood clots were already under investigation.

"The European Commission is in contact with the company" to get clarification on the delay decision, the official added, declining to be named. A Commission spokesman confirmed later on Tuesday the EU executive was discussing the matter with J&J but declined to elaborate.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the EU drugs regulator was monitoring the safety of the vaccine, and noted that the rollout was paused by the company. J&J, which began the rollout of its vaccine in Europe on Monday, did not reply to questions on whether the delay could affect delivery targets in the EU..

U.S. authorities said the review would take only a few days but the delay fed into broader concerns in the EU about vaccine supplies. "This is worrying news - sounds like it may end up the same way as AstraZeneca," an EU diplomat said, referring to the Anglo-Swedish company which announced delays just before the start of its EU rollout in February.

AstraZeneca has cut supplies to the bloc to 100 million doses by the end of June from the 300 million foreseen under its supply contract, causing a dispute with the EU which remains unresolved. The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it was assessing the rare blood clotting cases that emerged in the United States. On Tuesday it reiterated that any causal link was not yet clear.

In March, Reuters reported that J&J had informed EU officials it might face difficulties in meeting its delivery targets for the second quarter. It delayed the start of the rollout in Europe from an originally planned April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

It was an excellent fightback, won't see a game like this: Rohit

A pleased Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team for an excellent fightback against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying that one doesnt get to see these kind of tantalisingly close games.Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the last ...

Efforts on to stop me from campaigning: Mamata after end of ban on canvassing

Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and wont be cowed down by the intimidation ...

4 held after seizure of 207 cartons of smuggled liquor, 4 country-made pistols

Police here have arrested four suspected bootleggers following a seizure of 207 cartons of country-made foreign liquor smuggled from Haryana, and allegedly meant for wooing voters during the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said....

Dislodged ship held in Suez Canal as talks continue over $916 mln claim

A ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March is being held in the waterway as canal authorities pursue a 916 million compensation claim against the ships Japanese owner, one of the vessels insurers and canal sources said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021