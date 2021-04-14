Left Menu

Servify acquires Europe based WebToGo, a provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions

Servify, announces the acquisition of key businesses of Munich based WebToGo, a one-stop provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:34 IST
Servify Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Servify, announces the acquisition of key businesses of Munich based WebToGo, a one-stop provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops. This acquisition will help Servify further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people.

The acquisition brings the two marquee solutions of WebToGo into Servify's portfolio- myhandycheck and wenewa. While 'myhandycheck' is a mobile device diagnostics suite using cutting-edge technology, 'wenewa' has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely. Both these products have close adjacencies to Servify's core business and will further enhance Servify's offerings. The team has also been seamlessly absorbed into Servify across Product, Technology and Business functions. "The whole world is undergoing digital transformation with each business trying to adapt to this change. It's easier for some but incredibly complex for most. Our self-care diagnostics and remote monitoring tools are appreciated for their relevance and efficiency. Our integration with Servify will open up new avenues and usher in a new era of customer experience," said Peter Duesing, Founder and CEO of WebToGo GmbH.

"As we set bigger and bolder ambitions for ourselves, we also rely on expertise from people who know how to elevate customer experience further. Our vision is aligned with that of Peter and his team at WebToGo, and together we want to utilise our collective deep domain knowledge and technology prowess. There couldn't be a better time than now for this acquisition," added Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify. Servify works with leading smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi etc undertaking their Device Protection business and device exchange/buyback programs. Servify is headquartered in Mumbai, India and has subsidiaries in 8 countries.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

