Left Menu

China shares end higher as some IT firms pledge against anti-competition

China shares rose on Wednesday, with IT firms leading the gains, as investors cheered internet platform companies pledging to avoid anti-competitive behaviors after e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined a record $2.75 billion last week for such practices.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:09 IST
China shares end higher as some IT firms pledge against anti-competition
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares rose on Wednesday, with IT firms leading the gains, as investors cheered internet platform companies pledging to avoid anti-competitive behaviors after e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined a record $2.75 billion last week for such practices. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6% at 3,416.72, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.83%. ** The information technology sector added 1.38%, and the material sector gained 1.97%.

Shares of JD.com were set for their best session since April 1, after the Chinese e-commerce firm, along with 11 other internet platform companies, pledged to avoid anti-competitive behaviours such as forcing vendors to use their platform exclusively. This is the first batch of the 34 companies including Tencent that were ordered by China's market regulator to conduct self-inspections for illegal business behaviours on Tuesday, warning of "severe punishment" for any that still violated the rules. Analysts say expectations of regulatory action had been largely priced in for internet companies before the fine, and the market uncertainty will be reduced. China's exports grew strongly in March on improving global demand as COVID-19 vaccinations progress, and import growth hit a four-year high, data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a solidifying recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.41% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.24%. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.96%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.44%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure.He said India will also continue to ask developed countries for finance and support and about their climate actions.Ja...

Discount broker 5paisa.com to raise Rs 250 cr from warrants, preferential issue

Listed discount broker 5paisa.com on Wednesday said it is raising Rs 250 crore through a preferential issue of shares to investors and warrants to promoters.The investment will be made by Ward Ferry, Fairfax and RIMCO, along with the promot...

Pant is like Kohli and Williamson, brilliant bloke to have in your team: Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has compared Rishabh Pant to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, saying that the wicketkeeper-batsman will always take his team over the line if he is there at the end. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capi...

Turkish foreign minister says new period starting in Egypt ties - NTV

Turkeys foreign minister said a new period was beginning in Ankaras ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday. Last month Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021