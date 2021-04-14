International Tractors commences deliveries of Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor

International Tractors Ltd (ITL) on Wednesday said it has commenced deliveries of Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor, tagged at Rs 7.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said it has developed the tractor in collaboration with its Japanese partner Yanmar Agribusiness Co Ltd.

''We are committed to bring new-age technologies that exist in developed nations for farmers in India at affordable prices. We have further raised the innovation bar in the industry with our Solis Hybrid 5015 tractors, which delivers the performance of three tractors,'' ITL Executive Director Raman Mittal said in a statement.

This is a 50 HP tractor fully engineered to work as per situation to deliver the performance of a 60 HP tractor and at the same time deliver a fuel efficiency of 45 HP tractor, he added.

''So, the farmer gets the benefits of three tractors in one. Our Hybrid tractor comes equipped with advanced features such as E-Powerboost that will enable the farmer to get the power when he needs the most and keep optimising fuel efficiency while operating as a regular tractor rest of the time,'' Mittal said.

The tractor comes with a lithium-ion battery with a simple 16A household socket plug and can be fully charged in less than three hours.

The 50 HP Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor is a customised product that optimises traditional diesel engine power with electric energy to deliver sustainable performance and high speed, ITL said.

The new tractor by Solis Yanmar also features the auto-charging cut-off function that results in longer battery life and 'charging on the go' for continuous battery charging when the throttle is not engaged.

The company produces Solis Yanmar range of tractors at its Hoshiarpur (Punjab) based manufacturing plant. ITL has been selling the Solis brand across 130 countries for years now.

The brand was introduced in India in 2019.

