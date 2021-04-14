Left Menu

EasyJet sees Europe open for travel from late May

EasyJet urged the government to publish its green list as soon as possible, saying that the big question its customers were asking was where they could go. The airline also repeated criticism of the UK's plan to make PCR tests for COVID-19 a requirement for travel to green list countries, saying the high cost of tests could dampen demand.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:34 IST
EasyJet sees Europe open for travel from late May
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British airline EasyJet said it expected to start to fly more from late May onwards and that by then most European countries should be open to British holidaymakers, painting an optimistic picture about the return of the travel.

In Britain, EasyJet's biggest market, uncertainty remains about when travel can resume and which countries will feature on a green list of low-risk destinations. The government has said it will provide more information in early May and the earliest date for travel to restart is May 17.

EasyJet's chief executive Johan Lundgren said most of Europe would be open for travel this summer, shrugging off worries about the third wave of COVID-19 infections on the continent. "I would expect that almost all major European countries, that by the time it comes to travel reopening, that most countries in Europe should be in that category," he said of Britain's green list.

Travel industry experts have been less optimistic, saying that green list travel could be restricted to Iceland, Malta, and Israel, countries which have made more progress with vaccination programmes than Europe's big leisure destinations like Spain, Italy, and France. EasyJet urged the government to publish its green list as soon as possible, saying that the big question its customers were asking was where they could go.

The airline also repeated criticism of the UK's plan to make PCR tests for COVID-19 a requirement for travel to green list countries, saying the high cost of tests could dampen demand. For the April to end-June quarter, EasyJet said capacity would be at 20% of 2019 levels, but that would include lower levels in April and May before a jump in June.

Goodbody analysts said capacity could reach 35% to 40% in June. Lundgren said it was too early to forecast July capacity, noting that customer booking patterns were much later this year. But he said the airline was ready to ramp up flying quickly and had the flexibility to change its schedule depending on changing restrictions.

Flying has been severely curtailed due to the pandemic over the last 12 months and EasyJet flew just 9% of 2019 capacity in the three months ended in March when it burnt through 470 million pounds. But better than expected cost-cutting helped the company to forecast a pretax loss in the range of 690 million pounds ($950.41 million) to 730 million pounds for the six months ended March, better than a consensus forecast for a 752 million pound loss. The company is due to report first-half results on May 20.

EasyJet said it was well-positioned financially, with the liquidity of 2.9 billion pounds, has taken on new debts to help it to survive the COVID-19 crisis. Shares in EasyJet traded up 3% to 949 pence early on Wednesday. The stock has soared 91% over the last six months since vaccines brought hope that travel could resume.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan deploys paramilitary forces to quell deadly Islamist protests

Paramilitary forces deployed overnight in the eastern Pakistani province of Punjab as police struggled to clear violent sit-ins by Islamists protesting against the arrest of their leader.Two police officers were killed and 125 policemen wer...

International Online Travel Company Kiwi.com Achieves 100% SLA Success Rate with Hiver

Hivers automations have streamlined email workflow for Kiwis business development team, improving their overall efficiency, and saving them 167 hours every month Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Kiwi.com, one of the five biggest online ...

Parties doing politics in name of Ambedkar: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused rival political parties of indulging in politics in the name of B R Ambedkar, and asserted that only the BSP can fulfil his dreams.In a statement issued here, Mayawati said that despit...

PM Modi prioritising WB polls over people's lives: Maha Cong

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a national lockdown only after the elections in West Bengal are over, as he is prioritising polls over peoples lives.Speaking to rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021