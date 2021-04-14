Left Menu

Govt appoints Anil Kumar Sharma on central board of SBI with immediate effect

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:22 IST
Govt appoints Anil Kumar Sharma on central board of SBI with immediate effect

State Bank of India on Wednesday said the government has nominated Anil Kumar Sharma, the executive director of the RBI, on its board with immediate effect.

Citing a Department of Financial Services (DFS) notification dated April 13, 2021, SBI said, ''..the central government hereby nominates Anil Kumar Sharma, executive director, Reserve Bank of India as director on the central board of State Bank of India with immediate effect... until further orders, vice Chandan Sinha.'' SBI's central board of directors comprises a total of 13 members, headed by its chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, as per its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as Wall Streets biggest investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity. It also benefited from a favorable comparison to a yea...

SpiceJet, GoAir decide not to carry Vivo's shipments after Hong Kong fire incident

SpiceJet and GoAir have decided not to carry any shipments of Vivo after a consignment of Chinese companys smartphones caught fire at the Hong Kong airports tarmac on Sunday.Moreover, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil A...

Russia jails former official for state treason

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a former state official to 12.5 years in prison after finding him guilty of state treason. Alexander Vorobyov, a former assistant to the presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, was arrested i...

Fire breaks out in shanties in southeast Delhi area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in some shanties located in southeast Delhis Noor Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services DFS officials said.No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.According to DFS, a call regarding the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021