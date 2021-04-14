Fire breaks out in shanties in southeast Delhi area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in some shanties located in southeast Delhi's Noor Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.

According to DFS, a call regarding the fire in Noor Nagar was received at 3.13 pm after which nine fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control, however, the cause of the blaze is not known yet.

