Ship-boat collision: Fishermen's bodies brought to shore

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:54 IST
The bodies of three fishermen, killed in a ship-boat collision at mid-sea, were brought here, official sources said on Wednesday.

Two of the dead were from Colachel in Tamil Nadu while the other was from West Bengal.

The bodies were kept at the district Wenlock hospital here, sources said.

Two fishermen, rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, have been admitted to the government hospital here.

Six fishermen from Tamil Nadu and three from Bengal, who were in the boat, are still missing.

There were 14 fishermen in the boat IFB Rabah, which set off from Beypore in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Sunday at 11 PM.

The boat collided with a Singapore-based ship MV APL Le Havre at around 2.30 AM on Tuesday 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast.

Coast Guard vessels Rajdoot, Amartya, C-448 and a Dornier aircraft are continuing the search for the missing fishermen.

The Navy has deployed its surface and air assets for the search and rescue of the missing fishermen.

Naval ships Tillanchang and Kalpeni, along with naval aircraft from Goa,have been deployed in the area to augment the search and rescue efforts of Coast Guard vessels.

To assist in the rescue efforts, INS Subhadra, a patrol vessel, set sail from Karwar with a team of divers.

The ship arrived on the scene in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two specialist diving teams are undertaking snag-line search in the area in an effort to locate the sunken fishing boat, a press release said.

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

