Bajaj Finserv EMI Store Offers Benefits up to Rs. 4,500 on ACs

This summer shop for air conditioners online from reputed brands like LG, Voltas, Blue Star, Samsung and get benefits worth up to 4,500. Order now at zero down payment and get it delivered withing 24-hours Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Customers looking to beat the heat this summer can now buy air conditioners on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get benefits worth up to Rs. 4,500. The offer is split in to three parts: 1. Cashback of up to Rs. 1,500.

2. Mobile recharge vouchers worth up to Rs. 1,500 3. Electricity bill vouchers up to Rs. 1,500 Furthermore, with no interest on EMI transactions, zero down payment and flexible tenors, customers are guaranteed to get the best deals on ACs. The offer is currently applicable on all the different variants of air conditioners such as window AC, split AC, inverter AC etc. Some of the AC’s on sale are listed below: Product Starting EMIs Benefits available LG AC Rs. 1,416 Zero down payment, cashback and benefits up to Rs. 4,500 Blue Star AC Rs. 1,875 Lloyd AC Rs. 1,833 Voltas AC Rs. 2,049 Customers can choose from a wide range of ACs depending on their budget and room requirement. Once the order is placed, the EMI Store’s hyperlocal network of sellers ensures that the air conditioner is delivered within 24-hours of placing the order. All one has to do is log-in to their Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account, select the AC and add it to cart. At the payment window customers will have to choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address. An OTP is sent to one’s registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, click on ‘Buy Now’ and then the purchase is complete. The ordered item is then dispatched and delivered within 24-hours. *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit: www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/ or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

