Left Menu

Wells Fargo profit boosted by lower reserves, easing sales scandal costs

The fourth-largest U.S. lender cut its allowance for credit losses by $1.6 billion, reflecting improving sentiment as an ultra-loose monetary policy, trillions in stimulus support and an accelerated vaccination program put the world's largest economy on a more solid footing. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo did not report material restructuring and remediation charges in the quarter as Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf carries out what he has said will be a "multi-year journey" to overhaul the bank.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:36 IST
Wells Fargo profit boosted by lower reserves, easing sales scandal costs

Wells Fargo & Co bounced back to a profit of almost $5 billion in the first quarter of 2021, ahead of Wall Street estimates as it reduced bad loan provisions and got a grip on the costs tied to its sales practices scandal. The fourth-largest U.S. lender cut its allowance for credit losses by $1.6 billion, reflecting improving sentiment as an ultra-loose monetary policy, trillions in stimulus support and an accelerated vaccination program put the world's largest economy on a more solid footing.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo did not report material restructuring and remediation charges in the quarter as Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf carries out what he has said will be a "multi-year journey" to overhaul the bank. The bank has been operating under penalties from regulators since 2016 when details of a sales scandal emerged and led to the departure of two chief executives and billions of dollars in litigation and remediation charges and a Federal Reserve imposed asset cap of $1.95 trillion.

The asset limit has kept Wells Fargo from freely increasing loans and deposits to boost interest revenue and better cover costs. Other banks' balance sheets have swelled. Average assets at JPMorgan Chase & Co, for example, increased 25% in the first quarter to $3.61 trillion from a year earlier, while Wells Fargo's balance sheet shrank 1% to $1.94 trillion.

Wells Fargo said profit rose to $4.74 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter ended March, from $653 million, or 1 penny per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

The slight year-earlier profit was caused by an exceptionally large provision for potential loan losses, as U.S. banks braced for unpaid bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering the economy and pushing millions out of work. While Wells Fargo said its pre-tax, pre-provision profit was down 13% from a year earlier, JPMorgan said earlier on Wednesday its pre-provision profit was up 18% from a year earlier.

Changes in pre-provision profit are more important this quarter than usual because they are not impacted by different judgments banks make about future loan losses, analysts have said. Wells Fargo reported overhead, or efficiency ratio, which measures cost per dollar of revenue, of 77% in the quarter, from 74% a year earlier.

Last year Scharf said he was looking for $10 billion of costs to cut over several years from the lender's roughly $54 billion annual expense base to improve its overhead ratio. TEPID LOAN GROWTH

Wells Fargo is also trying to compete while thinning out its management ranks. Average loans in its commercial banking division fell 19%, while JPMorgan's similar division reported a 2% decline. "Charge-offs are at historic lows and we are making changes to improve our operations and efficiency, but low interest rates and tepid loan demand continued to be a headwind for us in the quarter," Scharf said in a statement on Wednesday.

The weak loan demand and low interest rates also hurt net interest income, which decreased 22%. Average deposit balances at Wells Fargo were up 4%, from a year earlier, despite the banking system being flush with money as the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury worked to support the economy during the pandemic.

JPMorgan said its deposits increased 36% from a year earlier. Wells Fargo reported a 21% increase in deposits at its big consumer bank, compared with JPMorgan's 32% increase in consumer deposits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As NATO meets, Ukraine says Russia could store nuclear weapons in Crimea

Ukraines defence minister said on Wednesday that Russia was preparing to potentially store nuclear weapons in Crimea and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula. Andrii Taran, speaking just...

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Central Revenue CR building located at ITO in the national capital. As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire.The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the...

Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had isolated himself on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for the infection. After initial symptoms, I got myse...

EU throws weight behind Pfizer-BioNTech and new technology

In a stinging rebuke to pharma giant AstraZeneca, the European Union on Wednesday announced plans to negotiate a massive contract extension for Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine insisting the 27-nation bloc had to go with companies that had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021